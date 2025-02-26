The United States spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) market has crowned its six-day negative flow streak with the largest-ever single-day outflow of nearly $938 million. This record came as bitcoin (BTC) dumped below $87,000 to its lowest level since mid-November.

Data from Farside Investors shows that almost every single spot Bitcoin ETF in the U.S. witnessed outflows on Tuesday, February 25. The only fund that was exempted is Ark Invest’s ARKB, which still saw no inflows.

Bitcoin ETFs See Largest Daily Outflow

Fidelity’s FBTC saw the largest outflows, with $344.7 million BTC leaving the fund – this is its largest daily outflow since it was launched over a year ago. BlackRock’s IBIT followed suit with withdrawals totaling $164.4 million, while Bitwise’s BITB recorded the third-highest outflows of $88.3 million.

Notably, BlackRock’s ETF saw its largest daily outflow of $332.6 million on January 2 amid a lack of momentum in bitcoin’s price.

Meanwhile, the fourth-largest outflow for February 25 came from Franklin Templeton’s spot Bitcoin ETF, EZBC, and Grayscale’s GBTC, which accounted for the fifth-biggest outflow at $66.1 million. The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF, CoinShares Valkyrie’s BRRR, and WisdomTree’s BTCW also saw negative flows totaling $62 million, $25.2 million, and $17.3 million, respectively.

VanEck’s Bitcoin ETF, HODL, recorded the lowest outflow from Tuesday, totaling $10 million.

It is worth mentioning that these spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a similar pattern of outflows on Monday, with only ARKB, BRRR, and EZBC recording no flows at all. In fact, only three ETFs, including IBIT, BITB, and HODL, have recorded inflows in the last six days.

February, The Worst ETF Month So Far

Earlier this week, CryptoPotato reported that February has been a negative month for Bitcoin ETFs, with outflows dominating most days. Between February 6 and 25, the market recorded only two days of net positive inflows. Over $3 billion has exited the funds this month, making February the worst since their launch in early 2025.

The state of the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF market shows a lack of demand for BTC from institutional investors. In reaction to several macroeconomic changes and broader market conditions, investors have been less bullish on BTC and reluctant to inject their funds into the cryptocurrency and products tied to it.