Federal rules have banned war, terrorism, and assassination contracts outright since 2011. The CFTC proposed in June to swap that ban for case-by-case reviews, while judging war contracts highly likely to fail them.

US senators on Thursday passed the DEATH BETS Act, a bill that would ban prediction market contracts tied to war, terrorism, or a person’s death.

The voice vote sends the bill to the House. Sen. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, introduced the bill on March 10. Sen. John Curtis, a Utah Republican, joined the bill as its only cosponsor on September 30. Senators first discharged the bill from the Agriculture Committee by unanimous consent.

Senate Narrows the March Text

The bill amends the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA), the law the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) administers.

Under the change, CFTC-registered exchanges and clearinghouses could no longer list or clear contracts that expressly reference terrorism, assassination, war or US military operations, and the CFTC could add similar activities by rule. Likewise, a second clause covers contracts expected, when listed, to resolve mainly on a person’s death.

The approved text came from an amendment that narrowed Schiff’s March draft, which reached any contract that involved, related to, or referenced terrorism, assassination, or war. Its death clause also covered contracts that could be construed as correlating closely to a death, though the draft’s list did not include military operations.

Contracts on US strikes have been traded before. In February, analytics firm Bubblemaps flagged six wallets that made $1.2 million betting on a US strike on Iran. Most of those wallets were funded within a day of the strike.

CFTC Proposed Case-by-Case Reviews

The CEA already lets the CFTC block contracts on a short list of activities, including war and gaming. The agency must find them against the public interest. That list does not mention death. CFTC rules adopted in 2011 turned that list into a flat ban.

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On June 12, the agency proposed replacing the flat ban with contract-by-contract reviews against a set of factors. Its gaming section sets out when sports contracts would pass those reviews. The same proposal judged contracts on terrorism, assassination and war highly likely to fail.

“It is contrary to the public interest to profit from the potential assassination of a human being,” the CFTC wrote.

The Senate amendment also adds a rule of construction. It states that the bill does not affect whether contracts on the CEA’s other listed activities, gaming among them, are permitted. Sports contracts already face state and local challenges, including the lawsuits Baltimore filed against Kalshi and Polymarket in August over alleged illegal sports betting.

In the House, a companion bill from Rep. Mike Levin, a California Democrat, has sat in an Agriculture subcommittee since April 3. Rep. Zachary Nunn, an Iowa Republican, joined that bill as its third cosponsor on November 18. The Senate bill must clear the House before the 119th Congress ends on January 3, or it expires.