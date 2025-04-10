The U.S. Senate has officially confirmed Paul Atkins as the new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair.

This is after his nomination was cleared in a 52-44 Senate vote on Wednesday, April 9.

Details From The Confirmation

The confirmation of the former Wall Street consultant comes after U.S President Donald Trump named him to lead the agency in December of last year.

“We welcome Paul Atkins as the next Chairman of the SEC. A veteran of our Commission, we look forward to him joining with us, along with our dedicated staff, to fulfill our mission on behalf of the investing public,” said the financial watchdog’s commissioners in a statement.

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott expressed confidence that Atkins would continue the SEC’s crypto-friendly approach under the Trump administration. He added that his experience would help roll back Biden-era policies, boost capital formation, support retail investors, and bring regulatory clarity to digital assets to keep U.S. markets competitive.

Senator Cynthia Lummis voiced similar support, expressing confidence that his leadership would improve rulemaking for the crypto industry.

Atkins is set to replace Mark Uyeda, who has been serving as the acting SEC chair since January 20 following the resignation of Gary Gensler.

Since Gensler stepped down in January 2025, under Uyeda, the SEC has eased its approach to crypto enforcement. The agency has closed multiple investigations involving crypto firms, formed a Crypto Task Force, and reversed several previous rules that had imposed restrictions on digital assets.

A Crypto-Friendly Approach

Atkins is expected to adopt a more favorable stance on crypto regulation in line with the Trump administration’s efforts to lower regulatory hurdles and strengthen the domestic digital asset industry.

In a testimony before the Senate Banking Committee last month, the 66-year-old named the creation of a digital asset regulatory framework as a “top priority.” He criticized the existing lack of clear guidelines, arguing it causes confusion and suppresses innovation.

The official also committed to working with Congress and SEC commissioners to build rules that balance investor protection with innovation.

The new chair also brings extensive experience in the crypto space. He founded Patomak Global Partners in 2009, a consultancy whose clients include traditional banks, crypto exchanges, and DeFi platforms.

From 2017 to 2024, he co-led the Token Alliance, which advocated for crypto-friendly policies. He also served as an SEC Commissioner from 2002 to 2008.