The candidate from the Republican Party and former president – Donald Trump – has declared victory over his rival from the Democratic Party – Kamala Harris.

According to many reports, he is projected to win the important battleground states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. Harris is yet to concede.

As a reminder, Trump has been incredibly vocal in his pro-crypto stance throughout his campaign, making multiple statements that the community considers to be beneficial for the industry.

For example, he promised to fire Gary Gensler, the sitting Chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, on the first day that he stepped into office. Gensler has waged war on crypto throughout his term, filing multiple lawsuits against corporate giants in the industry, such as Ripple, Coinbase, Binance, and more.

Additionally, Trump has hinted at the idea of removing taxes on cryptocurrencies created in the United States and imposing tariffs instead.

The market clearly favors Trump’s victory, as Bitocin’s price charted a new all-time high at $75,000 earlier during the EU morning trading session.