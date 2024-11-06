Elizabeth Warren, who has been vocal in her anti-crypto stance, has secured her third term as the senator of Massachusetts.

Data from NBC News reveals that she gathered 718,766 votes, representing 59.8%, securing a convincing victory against the pro-crypto candidate John Deaton, who got 481,117 votes – or about 40%.

This would be Warren’s third six-year term in office. She’s also a member of the Senate Finance Committee and the Senate Banking Committee, which has some jurisdiction over the SEC and the CFTC.

Remember that Warren has been very vocal about her position on crypto, which has been predominantly negative. She is also behind a bill that’s designed to extend know-your-customer rules to validators, wallet providers, and miners.

John Deaton, on the other hand, has been a proponent of the industry for a while. He’s a lawyer who represents thousands of XRP investors in a case against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. He’s also gained support from the likes of Brad Garlinghouse – Ripple’s CEO – who even said that he had donated to his campaign.

@JohnEDeaton1 has been a relentless advocate for the XRP Army (aka XRP Family!) and the entire crypto industry. Meanwhile, his opponent, @SenWarren spreads misinformation and lies about crypto. I endorse John enthusiastically and wholeheartedly in his run for Senate.

— Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) October 22, 2024