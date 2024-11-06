The race for the US Presidency is on, and votes are starting to be counted. While the official results are still not reported, things are getting heated up at the most popular crypto prediction market – Polymarket.

The odds of Donald Trump winning the current race have skyrocketed to almost 90%.

It’s important to remember that Trump has been particularly vocal about his intentions toward the cryptocurrency industry and the regulations that govern it.

During a Bitcoin conference earlier this year, he said that one of his first acts as president would be to immediately fire Gary Gensler, the current chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, who’s been known for his negative approach toward the industry.

He has also toyed with the idea of removing taxes on cryptocurrencies created within the US and imposing a tariff instead.

Meanwhile, as CryptoPotato reported, Bitcoin’s price just charted a new all-time high. It reached a local high at around $75,000.