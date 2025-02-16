Bitcoin mining hardware is facing increased scrutiny from US officials. Recent seizures at entry points hint at a broader enforcement push that could impact major manufacturers and miners alike.

At the request of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has been seizing bitcoin mining ASICs at ports of entry across the country.

According to CBP documents reviewed by Blockspace and insider sources, the agency has also started detaining mining equipment from MicroBT and Canaan. The CBP has intensified its enforcement efforts, expanding on last year’s detention of Antminer S21 and T21 miners, which were reportedly held due to their AI chips from the now-restricted firm Sophgo.

Now, CBP appears to have broadened its scope to include MicroBT and Canaan ASICs and, for the first time, is also confiscating Bitmain units since beginning these actions last autumn.

A CBP letter stated that the miners were “seized and subject to forfeiture” under U.S. legal code 19 USC 1595a(c)(2)(A). It includes restrictions on unauthorized communications equipment, radio frequency devices that cause interference, and hardware lacking FCC approval or compliance.

With detainments expanding, Synteq Digital cofounder and CEO Taras Kulyk stated that nearly all Asian ASIC manufacturers are experiencing customs clearance problems. A source confirmed that multiple clients have had hardware seized at new ports beyond Detroit and San Francisco, and another company is now seeking legal partners to fight the seizures.

The latest crackdown may be tied to the Trump administration’s push to bring key silicon-based industries back to the US. Given the scale of Bitcoin mining operations and their reliance on silicon, this effort is in line with Trump’s goal of supporting domestic miners to mine the remaining 1.042 million Bitcoin.