US Midterm Elections and Crypto: Why Market Volatility Often Precedes a Bitcoin Rally

Analysis found that Bitcoin fell about 56% during midterm years on average, while moving closely with declines in US equities.

US midterm election cycles have historically been associated with increased volatility across financial markets, with the S&P 500 experiencing average peak-to-trough drawdowns of about 16%, according to a new report published by Binance Research.

It stated that midterm years have typically produced the weakest performance within the four-year US presidential cycle, as political uncertainty surrounding elections weighs on investor sentiment. In seven of the past ten midterm cycles, equity markets recorded corrections of more than 10% as political risk continued to influence market behavior.

Political Uncertainty Shakes Markets

Digital assets have shown a similar pattern during these periods. According to the analysis, Bitcoin has historically moved in close correlation with equities during midterm cycles. Since 2014, which the report considers the first meaningful cycle due to earlier liquidity limitations in crypto markets, BTC has recorded an average decline of about 56% during midterm election years across the three completed cycles.

Despite this historical weakness during such years, the research revealed that there is a consistent pattern of strong market performance once political uncertainty clears. Data cited in the report show that the 12 months following US midterm elections have produced positive returns for the S&P 500 in every instance since 1939. Over that period, the index has delivered an average gain of about 19% in the year following the vote.

Bitcoin has also recorded gains in all three post-midterm years on record, and the cryptocurrency delivered an average return of roughly 54% during those periods. The findings reveal that markets often recover once election outcomes become clear and investors gain greater visibility into the political and policy landscape.

The report frames the pattern as a recurring cycle in which election-year volatility is followed by a period of stronger performance for risk assets as uncertainty fades and capital returns to the market.

The analysis comes at a time when global markets are already facing major volatility driven by geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic concerns. Escalating developments in the Middle East, including disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz, have raised fears of supply shocks in global energy markets and contributed to sharp swings in oil prices.

Next Catalyst

At the same time, all eyes are on the upcoming US inflation indicators, including Consumer Price Index and Personal Consumption Expenditures data, which could influence expectations around future monetary policy decisions.

Binance Research said that the current market conditions are also shaped by elevated leverage among investors and negative gamma positioning among market makers in both equity and cryptocurrency markets. These factors can amplify price movements when markets react to geopolitical or macroeconomic developments.

While the near-term risks remain, periods of heightened political and macro uncertainty have often been followed by stronger performance once major sources of uncertainty are resolved.