After a few consecutive months of promising US CPI data, the numbers for June are quite concerning, and some experts even blame Trump’s tariffs against numerous nations.

The Consumer Price Index for the previous month surged by 2.7% year-over-year, which is just over the expectations of 2.6%.

June CPI Just Dropped Headline CPI: +2.7% YoY (vs. 2.6%, prior 2.4%)

Core CPI: +2.9% YoY (vs. 2.9%, prior 2.8%)

June CPI Just Dropped Headline CPI: +2.7% YoY (vs. 2.6%, prior 2.4%)

Core CPI: +2.9% YoY (vs. 2.9%, prior 2.8%)

MoM CPI: +0.3% (vs. 0.3%, prior 0.1%) A bit hotter on the headline, but core came in line — not enough to flip the script, but maybe enough to keep the…

The Core CPI, which excluded more volatile sectors like food and energy, matched the expected numbers of 2.9%. The month-over-month CPI increase is also the same as what experts anticipated, at +0.3%.

According to some reports, previous months benefited from falling gas prices and disinflation within the housing sector. However, the landscape has since changed, and the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump are taking effect as well.

Bitcoin’s price reacted immediately when the data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics went live and slipped from over $117,000 to $116,400 before it rebounded to its starting position.

The asset has dropped by six grand since yesterday, but it’s up by over $10,000 since last Wednesday. It recorded a new all-time high yesterday of over $123,000.