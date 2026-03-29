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US Eyes a Ground Invasion in Iran Lasting Months: When Will BTC React? (Report)

Bitcoin tends to go volatile after the legacy futures markets open on Sunday evening following such reports.
Jordan Lyanchev

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Although both parties are reportedly in talks about a potential deal, a recent report from the Washington Post claimed that the US has begun preparing for a potential ground invasion into Iran that could last up to two months.

This one follows previous reports that the Pentagon was mulling sending up to 10,000 troops in the region for what could be a part of a massive ‘final blow.’

Citing the information from the Washington Post, the analysts from The Kobeissi Letter noted that any such invasion would “involve raids by a mixture of Special Operations forces and conventional infantry troops.”

Internal discussions have reportedly focused on whether the US could seize Kharg Island, a cornerstone of Iran’s oil infrastructure, and raid into other coastal areas near the Strait of Hormuz.

The report also noted that US President Donald Trump has “wavered” between stating that the war is “winding down” and threatening to amplify it.

Today’s development comes after yesterday’s warning from the same analysts that the weekend could be highly eventful due to the changes in the US financial markets. This prediction is yet to come to fruition as of now, especially for BTC, which has remained flatlined around $66,000.

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However, the previous month of military conflict between the US/Israel and Iran has shown that the cryptocurrency tends to react more severely once the legacy financial markets open for trading, which begins later tonight.

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Bitcoin (BTC) Price Iran United States
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About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
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Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.