US Eyes a Ground Invasion in Iran Lasting Months: When Will BTC React? (Report)

Bitcoin tends to go volatile after the legacy futures markets open on Sunday evening following such reports.

Although both parties are reportedly in talks about a potential deal, a recent report from the Washington Post claimed that the US has begun preparing for a potential ground invasion into Iran that could last up to two months.

This one follows previous reports that the Pentagon was mulling sending up to 10,000 troops in the region for what could be a part of a massive ‘final blow.’

Citing the information from the Washington Post, the analysts from The Kobeissi Letter noted that any such invasion would “involve raids by a mixture of Special Operations forces and conventional infantry troops.”

Internal discussions have reportedly focused on whether the US could seize Kharg Island, a cornerstone of Iran’s oil infrastructure, and raid into other coastal areas near the Strait of Hormuz.

The report also noted that US President Donald Trump has “wavered” between stating that the war is “winding down” and threatening to amplify it.

BREAKING: The US is preparing for a potential ground invasion into Iran that would last for up to 2 months, per the Washington Post. Details include: 1. Thousands of American soldiers are arriving in the Middle East for what could become a “dangerous new phase” of the war 2.… — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) March 29, 2026

Today’s development comes after yesterday’s warning from the same analysts that the weekend could be highly eventful due to the changes in the US financial markets. This prediction is yet to come to fruition as of now, especially for BTC, which has remained flatlined around $66,000.

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However, the previous month of military conflict between the US/Israel and Iran has shown that the cryptocurrency tends to react more severely once the legacy financial markets open for trading, which begins later tonight.