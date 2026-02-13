Dark Mode
US CPI Data for January Shows Cooling Inflation: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

The cryptocurrency has suffered badly in the past few weeks, will it finally rebound?
Jordan Lyanchev

The highly anticipated Consumer Price Index for the first month of 2025 just came out, showing that inflation has cooled year over year to 2.4%, which is slightly lower than the estimated 2.5%.

The Core CPI, which excludes more volatile sectors like food and energy, matched the expectations at 2.5%. Nevertheless, analysts indicated that the monthly increase in the regular CPI of just 0.2% is the lowest since last May.

Heather Long, Navy Federal Credit Union’s chief economist, noted that the prices for gas, used cars, and medical care all decreased in January, which helped bring down inflation even as utilities and transportation rose.

She determined that this is good news on the inflation front, even though there might be “one more bump from tariffs.”

Bitcoin’s price has usually been volatile when the US CPI data comes out. The first minutes have been rather positive, as the asset rose slightly to $67,600 before it corrected to $67,200 as of press time.

A more significant impact is expected once the US Federal Reserve weighs in on this data for its next move in terms of interest rate reduction.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price United States
Jordan Lyanchev
Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.