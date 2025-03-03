TL;DR

Pi Network postponed its KYC and mainnet migration deadline from February 28 to March 14, sparking mixed reactions from the community.

Users with name mismatches can reapply, but those who appealed and were denied may face restrictions.

A New Deadline… Again

Pi Network took center stage on February 20 when it launched its Open Network. This development happened almost six years after the project saw the light of day. It made the PI token publicly accessible and allowed crypto exchanges to list it.

Despite reaching the huge milestone, Pi Network remains quite controversial. For starters, many users still have yet to complete Know-Your-Customer (KYC) procedures and migrate to the mainnet.

The team set February 28 as a deadline for these efforts, but as usual, it extended the date. Recently, it moved the Grace Period to March 14.

“This extension especially helps Pioneers who have recently returned and want to reengage with the network now that Open Network is live, upholding Pi’s core objectives of inclusivity and fairness. Submit your KYC application and complete your Mainnet Checklist by 8:00 am UTC on March 14, 2025, to avoid any forfeiture,” the announcement reads.

Disclosures of that type generally trigger mixed reactions across the community. Some members appreciated the extension so they can have more time to pass the necessary steps. Others, though, complained about the yet another prolongation, calling the project a scam.

Advice to Struggling Users

Earlier this year, the developers behind Pi Network issued key guidance to those having issues with the KYC verification process.

They said users whose Pi account name and KYC name do not match would normally have their applications rejected due to their failure to prove their ownership. To resolve the problem, people should resubmit their applications with corrected details or update their Pi account name with a penalty of forfeiting part of their Mobile Balance.

“Eligible Pioneers include those whose KYC applications were rejected due to name mismatches. However, Pioneers are eligible only if they have appealed exactly one time due to this rejection reason, and that single appeal was denied,” the team stated at the time.

In addition, Pi Network enabled users who have made minor typos when putting their phone numbers into their Pi account to edit up to two digits.

“Allowing only up to two digits to change is to make sure the phone number change will not be exploited by policy violators such as account transfers and sales or hackers taking over someone’s account,” the disclosure reads.