Urgent Shiba Inu (SHIB) Warning: Here’s the Latest Threat

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the crypto projects with the largest and most active communities. Unfortunately, this popularity also makes its users a frequent target for scammers.

In the following lines, we’ll highlight the latest scheme and explain how to stay protected.

What’s Happening?

Shibarium Trustwatch – an X account which warns the SHIB Army about potential threats – recently revealed that real Shiba Inu tokens have been airdropped to wallets, but fraudsters have attached a deceptive message urging people to visit a dubious website “to claim rewards.”

This is a classic example of a phishing scam. The message directs victims to connect their wallets to a fake site where wrongdoers drain their funds.

“The site is not affiliated with the official Shiba Inu ecosystem. Connecting your wallet could result in stolen assets or compromised security,” the warning reads.

The team advised users to disregard any embedded messages in token names or airdrops, to avoid unknown websites promoted via unsolicited tokens, and to verify information through the official Shiba Inu channels. Sharing any suspicious activity is also essential, as it helps raise awareness about the issue and protects more members of the community.

Previous Alerts

Earlier this year, the same team warned that bad actors have created fake profiles on X (the former Twitter) and pretend to be SHIB supporters while secretly promoting unrelated tokens. The scammers have been abusing HypeIt – a platform launched on Shibarium where the community can share content, engage, and monetize cultural trends.

Shortly after, the X account made an important clarification that the Shiba Inu-associated meme coin LEASH is not available on Solana, and it continues to be used as a simple ERC-20 token.

Ahead of the warning, social media buzzed with claims that the asset had shifted to the Solana network.