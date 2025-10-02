Uptober Boost: DOGE Rockets 11% in a Week, More Ahead?

Dogecoin breaks resistance with 11% weekly gains. Analysts see higher lows and strong momentum, eyeing $0.34 as the next target.

Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading around $0.26 at press time, having gained 7% over the last 24 hours and 11% over the past seven days. This price action is turning heads as October begins with some hints of the momentum being a little stronger.

Daily Breakout Signals Shift

Analyst Trader Tardigrade reported that DOGE closed above a descending resistance trendline on the daily chart. The move was confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which also broke above its downtrend.

Notably, the daily candle close above resistance is the first clear signal of a potential trend shift. Tardigrade described it as “a strong start for Uptober,” pointing to renewed momentum after weeks of sideways movement.

On the 8-hour chart, Tardigrade highlighted a repeating setup where tight consolidation phases have been followed by sharp breakouts. Previous examples in July and mid-September led to strong upward moves.

The most recent consolidation around $0.23 has now broken upward. Projections from the chart suggest DOGE could test the $0.34 level if the same structure repeats.

Higher Lows Add to Bullish Case

Daan Crypto Trades noted that DOGE has been forming higher lows since the April 2025 bottom. The meme coin is trading above the 200-day EMA ($0.22) and 200-day MA ($0.203), with both levels acting as dynamic support.

He explained,

“$DOGE held where it should have and put in a higher low just like most majors.”

Resistance levels sit at $0.39688 and $0.43481, making them key zones to watch if DOGE continues its pattern of higher highs and higher lows.

Futures Data Shows Steady Build-Up

Byzantine General observed that DOGE is maintaining higher lows on the futures chart, supported by a gradual rising trendline. They commented,

“I just realised that $DOGE is making higher and higher lows… Maybe DOGE is cooking something.”

Supporting metrics show open interest has eased, reducing leverage in the market. Funding rates across exchanges remain balanced, while trading volumes are steady but lower than late 2024 peaks. Liquidations remain contained, indicating fewer forced sell-offs.

By this combination, DOGE is amassing momentum, with the base tending to be more stable as both spot price action and futures data point toward increasing potential for an extended rally.