The identity of Satoshi Nakamoto has remained a secret ever since the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin left the scene back in 2010.

Now, “Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery” claims to have identified him.

According to a Politico report, Cullen Hoback’s documentary is expected to air next Wednesday at 2 AM CET.

Not much else is known at the time of this writing, while the report says that:

“If its findings are widely accepted, the disclosure could send shockwaves through the financial markets and even the US presidential election, given the way Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump has cultivated the support of Bitcoin enthusiasts.”

Hoback, the documentary’s creator, is also known for his series called “Q: Into the Storm,” which exposed the authors of the QAnon conspiracy theory.