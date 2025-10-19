Up or Down for Ripple’s Price in the Week Ahead? ChatGPT Issues a Stark XRP Warning

XRP is down since last Friday, but will the pain continue in the following seven days?

The cryptocurrency market was crushed in the past week or so, and Ripple’s native token is no exception.

Even if we remove the black swan flash crash that took it below $1 on some exchanges last Friday, the asset’s price performance has been quite painful and is about to close the week with another double-digit decline. However, there might be even more pain on the horizon, at least according to ChatGPT.

What’s Next for XRP?

XRP has come a long way from the mid-summer rally when it exploded from $2.20 to $3.65 to register a new all-time high. Since then, it’s declined by nearly 40% and has dropped by two spots in the ranking of the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap.

ChatGPT outlined the predominantly negative sentiment in the cryptocurrency community, as its leader remains “dominant and volatile,” while other alts, like ETH and BNB, have coped better than XRP. In fact, it said Ripple’s token is “lagging hard,” which suggests “a rotation away from slower-moving assets.”

Consequently, its prediction for the week is not favorable to the XRP Army. It outlined the first strong resistance levels, at $2.20 and $2.10, which could prevent a potential drop to $2, even though some analysts believe XRP “wants” to go there. If it indeed slips to that line, it should face a stronger support, which was formed in the spring of 2025.

In case of an unlikely price reversal, XRP’s first resistance targets lie at $2.40-$2.50, followed by a bigger hurdle at $2.80.

Bears Still Hold on Tight

After a 19% weekly decline and a 24% monthly drop, it isn’t easy to be bullish. Consequently, ChatGPT put the highest chances for a bearish continuation in the week ahead (45%-50% probability). It broached the aforementioned support levels, and said XRP must maintain $2.00 to avoid another possible nosedive to $1.60.

Although it asserted that the bears are most likely to remain in control, it also outlined the possibility of a tactical rebound following such a massive correction. According to the AI chatbot, there’s a 35% probability for such a bounce to somewhere around $2.50 and $2.60.

Interestingly, it believes the chances for a price stabilization at these levels (between $2.10 and $2.40) are the slimmest. With a 15% to 20% probability, ChatGPT ranked this as the least likely option for the next seven days.

“The momentum and sentiment both lean bearish, but the setup looks technically oversold. Base case: mild continuation lower early in the week, followed by potential stabilization near $2.00. Unless Ripple announces a major development (e.g., RLUSD expansion, new exchange partnership, or institutional pilot), a strong recovery next week is unlikely,” it concluded.