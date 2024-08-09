TL;DR

An investor spent $916,000 on a Trump-related meme coin (RTR) driven by FOMO, only to lose almost everything when the coin’s value crashed shortly after.

While some traders incur losses due to FOMO, others who enter the market at the right time can make substantial gains. However, the meme coin market remains highly dangerous and investors should be extra cautious when diving in.

The FOMO Effect

Meme coins have been among the highlights in the crypto space in the past several months, with many witnessing explosive price increases in a short period of time. However, their volatile nature makes them quite unpredictable, meaning traders can be caught off guard and lose significant sums.

Such was the case with one investor who recently spent 5,800 SOL (approximately $916,000) to purchase 7.2 million RTR. Restore the Republic (RTR) is a Donald Trump-related meme coin whose valuation skyrocketed several hours ago but plummeted just as substantially shortly after.

Initially, it was thought to have some connection to Trump’s son, who published a cryptic post on X. On the other hand, he warned users of “fake tokens” that have rammed the space, saying the only official Trump project has not been announced yet.

Amidst the speculations, RTR’s price peaked, which resulted in Fear of Missing Out (FOMO). The aforementioned trader entered the ecosystem at that time, selling the stash four hours later for only 113.3 SOL ($18,000) after the valuation crashed. The overall loss of the investment equals almost $900,000.

The FOMO effect is a psychological phenomenon that drives individuals to make impulsive decisions based on the fear that they might miss out on a potentially profitable opportunity.

The unsuccessful trade should serve as another warning that people must conduct proper due diligence and invest only as much as they are ready to lose before jumping on the bandwagon. For more vital tips, feel free to take a look at our dedicated video below:

Those Picking the Right Horses

On the other hand, numerous savvy traders entered the ecosystem at the right time and made substantial profits in the aftermath.

CryptoPotato reported that one investor bought almost 50 billion SHIB tokens in 2021, spending just $2,500. Should they decide to sell the stash, the profit would equal around $700,000 (going at current rates).

Another trader purchased 2.58 million dogwifhat (WIF) tokens in November last year, spending only $310. Currently, the person sits on a whopping paper profit of $4.8 million.