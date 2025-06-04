Bitcoin’s price went through a sudden uptick toward a new weekly peak but was stopped and pushed south to a familiar ground of around $105,500.

The altcoins are slightly in the green on a daily scale, led by UNI and ICP. XRP has also charted a small increase of around 3%.

BTC Back at $105.5K

Bitcoin was stopped at $110,000 on a couple of occasions last week, and the last such rejection drove the asset south hard. At the end of the business week, BTC started to lose value rapidly, and the culmination came on Saturday when it dumped to a 12-day low of $103,100.

However, the bulls finally reemerged and prevented any further price declines. The cryptocurrency started to recover some ground and jumped to $106,000 on Monday. It was stopped there, but this pump-and-dump scenario repeated a few more times, including yesterday.

BTC stood at around $105,000 when it shot up to almost $107,000. However, it was rejected once again and has been pushed down to its current level of around $105,400.

Its market capitalization remains still at approximately $2.1 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts has taken another minor hit and is below 61% now.

UNI Gains Traction

Most larger-cap alts have turned green on a daily scale. Ethereum, which reclaimed the $2,600 level yesterday, stands firmly above it now as well after a small increase of around 1.5%. XRP has shown some signs of revival as it jumped by nearly 3% and trades at $2.25.

BNB, ADA, DOGE, TRX, HYPE, LINK, and AVAX are also slightly in the green, while SOL and SUI have dropped by around 1-2%.

Uniswap’s native token and ICP have gained the most from the larger-cap alts, while SPX is the top performer from the largest 100 alts.

The total crypto market cap has added $15 billion since yesterday and is up to $3.445 trillion on CG.