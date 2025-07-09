Uniswap (UNI) is experiencing an interesting shift in investor behavior, marked by a record-breaking movement of long-dormant tokens.

On July 9, market intelligence firm Santiment reported that the network had witnessed its highest-ever “age consumed” spike, with the metric hitting 72.95 billion.

Dormant Tokens Reactivate

Age consumed is calculated by multiplying the number of tokens moved by how long they’ve remained untouched, with Santiment stating it had soared to an all-time high of 72.95 billion in the UNI market.

The shift resulted in a 7.2% drop in the average holding age of UNI wallets, as users put back into circulation tokens that had been idle for extended periods. This move is often interpreted as a precursor to increased trading activity or strategic repositioning by long-term holders.

The development follows a 21% surge in UNI’s market capitalization in under three weeks, pushing bullish sentiment into overdrive and drawing renewed attention to the protocol’s fundamentals. It also aligns with the broader uptick in Uniswap’s Layer-2 strategy, especially the adoption of its Optimism-based scaling solution, Unichain.

Launched in February, the platform had processed over $12 billion in volume by mid-May, powered by a $45 million liquidity incentive program. It also captured 76% of Uniswap v4 volume, drastically reducing dependency on the Ethereum mainnet. This scaling success, delivering one-second blocks and up to 95% lower fees, directly addressed the crippling gas costs that had pushed users towards competitors like Solana’s Raydium during the meme coin frenzy.

Additionally, its active addresses skyrocketed over 3,000% during a 30-day period, hitting 5.9 million and establishing Unichain as the fourth-largest L2 by total value locked (TVL). Data from DeFiLlama shows that currently, Unichain boasts a TVL of $858.74 million, with decentralized exchange (DEX) volumes exceeding $1.2 billion in the last seven days.

Market Outlook

Meanwhile, in the markets, UNI was trading at $7.88 at the time of this writing, reflecting a respectable 5.5% gain in the last 24 hours and a nearly 12% climb over the past week. Zooming out, the token is up almost 24% across 30 days, but it is still 3.5% lower than where it was a year ago.

The question now is whether this unprecedented movement of old tokens could signal sustained bullish conviction or an impending wave of profit-taking. In its report, Santiment cautiously noted that while such massive dormant spikes “very often coincide with increased network activity that can very well boost market values,” they are “not a guarantee.”