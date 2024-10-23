Uniswap Labs, the company behind the leading decentralized exchange Uniswap, has announced the integration of a cross-chain swap bridge created by Across, a full stack for everything cross-chain.

According to a press release shared with CryptoPotato, the upcoming integration will enable users of the Uniswap Wallet and Uniswap Web App to swap ether (ETH), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), and stablecoins like Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), and Dai (DAI) across nine Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible chains, including Optimism, Arbitrum, Polygon, and Base.

Uniswap to Integrate Across’ Cross-Chain Bridge

Uniswap’s new feature will be powered by Across’ intent-based bridging solution, which allows users to specify their desired action in a single transaction request. It removes the complexities of cross-chain transactions by allowing Across to automatically bridge the assets and interact with smart contracts “under the hood.” This approach to cross-chain bridging removes the risk from the end user and makes such transactions friendly.

Hayden Adams, CEO of Uniswap Labs, said:

“While we’ve benefited from Ethereum’s scaling improvements, the progress has also led to some fragmentation. This collaboration builds on our shared vision of setting new standards and creating an ideal user experience for cross-chain swaps.”

Across’ intent-based bridging technology is also powered by the ERC-7683 token standard introduced earlier this year by the crypto entity and Uniswap Labs to enhance cross-chain interoperability. The token standard unifies cross-chain intents and allows a universal filler network to process transactions. It enables developers to tap into the entire EVM ecosystem while focusing on one chain, eradicating the need for multiple layer-2 deployments.

While ERC-7683 is still in its early stages, the token standard has gained recognition from the Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin.

Laying the Groundwork for Asset-to-Asset Swaps

Uniswap said it is integrating Across’s bridging solution to lay the groundwork for swapping between any crypto assets.

Across’ co-founder and CEO Hart Lambur insisted that intents-powered solutions are the only products that give users a two-second experience between layer-2 networks. They have an average three-second time for transactions less than $10,000, representing roughly 99% of all layer-2 bridging activity.

“It can finally make the experience of using hundreds of L2s feel like one unified ecosystem. I envision a future where seamless, 1-click cross-chain transactions become the standard,” Lambur added.

Meanwhile, Uniswap recently unveiled its layer-2 network Unichain, built on the OP Stack as part of the Superchain. Across will become the chain’s bridge when the mainnet goes live.