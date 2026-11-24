Chicco Di Stasi, UniCredit's Head of Group Investment Product Solutions, said the bank is answering growing client demand with a model already proven in Germany and Austria.

UniCredit is now selling Bitcoin-linked certificates to retail clients in Italy, promising to return their money after six years and capping gains at 65%.

The certificate tracks BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETP, which began trading on Deutsche Börse’s Xetra in March 2025. Each certificate costs €1,000 and matures on December 22, 2032.

At that date, a certificate pays out no more than €1,650, according to the product’s page on UniCredit’s investment site.

Protection Applies Only at Maturity

Subscriptions to the certificate run until December 18. UniCredit said it sells the certificate only through its advisory service, and not to non-clients. Its key information document (KID) targets savers with knowledge or experience of complex products who cannot bear any loss of capital.

The starting level will be the ETP’s closing price on December 21. Holders who keep the note to maturity receive all gains above that level, up to the cap. The protection applies only at the end of the term. During that period, the price follows the market, the bank said, so an early sale can return less than the original stake.

The KID for the certificate puts entry costs at €250 on a €10,000 investment, with another €50 charged on an exit before maturity. The same document models that stake held for the full term.

Moreover, its stress, unfavorable, and moderate scenarios all return the original amount and nothing more. Only the favorable scenario pays more, at €13,698.

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The payout also depends on UniCredit’s solvency, so if the bank fails for some reason, holders rank as unsecured creditors and could see the note written down under bail-in rules.

Model Comes From Germany and Austria

Chicco Di Stasi, UniCredit’s Head of Group Investment Product Solutions, said the bank is answering growing client demand with a model already proven in Germany and Austria.

UniCredit’s German unit HypoVereinsbank sold retail clients a capital-protected certificate on the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in March. That note is denominated in dollars and pays at most $1,600 per certificate.

UniCredit’s Austrian platform then sold a similar dollar note on the same US fund from April 20 to May 29. In Italy, the bank first offered a five-year dollar certificate on that fund to professional clients in July 2025. That version came with an 85% cap and a $25,000 minimum.

Bloomberg reported in September that UniCredit was also weighing crypto custody and brokerage for clients. As of Tuesday, the bank’s website says it does not promote or allow direct investment in cryptocurrencies.