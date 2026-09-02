UNI Jumps 16% as Robinhood Chain DEX Volume Hits $1.3B

Robinhood Chain recorded 5.52 million daily transactions as tokenized stocks and meme coins create new trading pairs across the network.

UNI is trading around $6.31, up 16.5% in the last 24 hours, after Robinhood Chain’s decentralized exchange volume hit a new daily high above $1.3 billion, according to CoinGecko.

The move ties Uniswap’s token price directly to trading activity on Robinhood Chain, where Uniswap is the network’s primary automated market maker and collects fees on that volume.

Robinhood Chain’s Volume Keeps Climbing

UNI’s 24-hour range ran from $5.58 to $6.37. The token is up nearly 46% for the week and more than 51% for the month, though still down about 35% for the year and roughly 86% below its all-time high of $44.92, set in May 2021.

UNI also gained about 12% against Bitcoin and nearly 13% against Ethereum over the same window, according to CoinGecko’s pairing data.

Trading activity also picked up alongside the price, with the token’s 24-hour volume hitting $1.17 billion, up 95% from the previous day.

Robinhood Chain’s volume has been climbing for weeks, with a record $875 million in daily DEX volume on August 30. By today, CoinGecko’s tracking puts that figure above $1.3 billion, nearly 50% higher within three days.

Separately, Arkham reported that Robinhood Chain is now generating more in chain fees than Solana, Base or Ethereum, pointing to $1.49 billion in DEX volume and 5.52 million daily transactions as the drivers, along with a new trading pattern that pairs meme coins directly against tokenized stocks.

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One example it cited is Artificial Inu, a meme coin with a $184 million market cap that trades against a tokenized version of Nvidia stock rather than a stablecoin or the network’s native asset.

Uniswap’s Growing Role on Robinhood Chain

Uniswap’s position on Robinhood Chain goes beyond just facilitating trades. As CryptoPotato reported in August, the platform launched Pools.trade, a token launchpad, on the network early that month, letting users create tokens through either a four-hour Crowd Launch or an Instant Launch before liquidity gets locked into Uniswap v4 pools.

The rollout pulled traders away from rival launchpad token PONS, which fell nearly 14% in 24 hours and almost 48% over the week that followed.

Uniswap still trails other Robinhood Chain applications on direct fee capture. GMGN generated $1.11 million in application fees, and Pons brought in $930,000, compared with $307,000 for Uniswap, according to Arkham’s data.

Meanwhile, Robinhood’s total value locked (TVL) has climbed to $740 million, up 23% on the week, on a network that only launched on July 1.