Ukraine's 2022 crypto law was written to start only once the Tax Code changed, and it has never taken effect.

Ukraine’s parliament voted on Wednesday to legalize the country’s crypto market, with 271 lawmakers backing the bill.

The vote passed bill No. 10225-d in its second reading, with eight lawmakers against. The Verkhovna Rada announced the vote on its official Telegram channel. The bill takes effect on July 1, 2027, and still needs President Volodymyr Zelensky’s signature.

Parliament passed an earlier law, On Virtual Assets, in February 2022. It named the securities commission and the central bank as regulators when Zelensky signed it in March 2022. It is still listed as not in force in Ukraine’s official legislation database. Its final provisions begin only once a law amending the Tax Code on crypto taxation takes effect. The new bill amends the Tax Code to set out how crypto is taxed.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, first deputy chair of parliament’s finance committee, expects the law to raise an extra UAH 15 billion in budget revenue. In 2023, Ukraine’s Economic Security Bureau said unregulated local exchanges had cost the state UAH 3 billion in uncollected taxes.

“Finally, we have done what was not possible for 35 years,” Zhelezniak wrote on Telegram.

Older Holdings Taxed on Full Sales

Individuals will pay 18% personal income tax and a 5% military levy on crypto profits. Swaps between crypto assets are not taxed, and neither is annual profit up to one minimum wage.

Crypto bought before the law takes effect gets a lower rate through 2028. Those holders will pay 5% income tax plus the military levy on the entire amount sold, Zhelezniak said.

Lawmakers backed the first-reading version on September 3, 2025, with 246 votes. That draft was due to start on January 1, 2026. It allowed the lower rate only on assets sold during that year.

You may also like:

Central Bank Gets Stablecoin Powers

The National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) becomes the market’s main regulator. The commission will oversee which exchanges, custodians, and other providers are admitted to the market. They must also report Ukrainian residents’ transactions every year.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) takes charge of stablecoins and can allow or ban their circulation. Bybit’s 2025 adoption report counted more than $6.9 billion in stablecoin flows through Ukraine, against a $190 billion economy.

The finance committee cleared the bill for second reading on November 4. A day later, the NBU said it could not support that version, citing risks to monetary sovereignty, financial stability and competition. The committee reviewed the text again on November 23, when the NBU and the NSSMC agreed on their positions. It then backed the bill unanimously.