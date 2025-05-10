Conor McGregor, the 36-year-old UFC legend with 22 wins and 6 losses, has urged his homeland to become a crypto hub by implementing a digital asset reserve.

He asserted that crypto in its origin was “founded to give power back to the people,” and noted that he will co-host a Twitter (X) space to “talk about what I want to see changed.”

Crypto in it’s origin was founded to give power back to the people. An Irish Bitcoin strategic reserve will give power to the people’s money. I will be cohosting a Twitter space to talk about what I want to see changed. Victory to Ireland! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2025

While he spoke about both crypto and Bitcoin in terms of Irish reserve, many of the comments below his original post urged him and his country to focus only on the largest digital asset.

Anthony Pompliano was among the first to pick up McGregor’s call for a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve in Ireland and, expectedly, praised the move.

The notion of countries adopting BTC as a strategic reserve asset has been talked about for years within the community. However, it was just a distant dream until very recently.

The idea is that bitcoin has similar qualities like gold, and the yellow metal used to back numerous fiat currencies and is still held en mass by numerous central banks. So, why not BTC, right?

Well, the critics have argued for the past few years that bitcoin is too young and volatile and hasn’t matured yet to be in such a responsible position. After the US elections, though, the tides have turned.

Current US President Donald Trump has dabbled with the idea of establishing a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve in the country, and there are multiple discussions on the matter among different countries. Although it still feels too early, as most are just that – discussions or blatant rejections – it could be considered as a move in the right direction. It has to start from somewhere, right?