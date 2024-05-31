The United States spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) market has recorded a long inflow streak, last seen in February.

According to data on Farside Investors, the spot Bitcoin ETFs have been on a 13-day inflow streak since May 13, 2024. This indicates investors’ confidence in Bitcoin’s potential and an unwavering capital inflow into the ecosystem despite BTC’s inability to register a new all-time high.

Longest Inflow Streak Since February

Following the launch of the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs on January 11, the funds collectively saw outflows exceeding $52 million two trading days after their listing as investors moved their assets out of Grayscale’s GBTC in droves. While the newborn nine ETFs saw substantial or no inflows in the first ten days of their existence, the outflows from GBTC surpassed their inflow streak.

However, the tide changed in late January as the inflows of the newborn nine overshadowed GBTC’s outflows. This trend extended to mid-February, resulting in a 17-day inflow streak that raked billions into the ETFs.

Although February’s inflow streak eventually broke, the ETFs recorded more inflows than outflows until BTC hit its all-time high of $73,700 in mid-March. Investors began to take profits afterward, and inflows dwindled a bit.

April had a negative vibe, as the month saw more outflow days than inflows for the ETFs. This coincided with a downturn in the broader crypto market as investors continued to realize their profits. The negative trend spilled over into May, as the first day of the month saw all the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs witness outflows collectively exceeding $563 million.

A 13-Day Inflow Streak

Since the ETF bloodbath on May 1, the investment vehicles saw four more days of outflows until May 13. The U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF market has been on a 13-day inflow streak since then, despite individual funds recording outflows occasionally.

Yesterday, Ark Invest’s ARKB saw outflows of roughly $100 million, but inflows into the other funds outpaced it, netting $48.8 million.

So far, May has been a good month for the spot Bitcoin ETF market. Three days ago, BlackRock’s IBIT became the world’s leading ETF by assets under management, surpassing GBTC. In addition, the global spot Bitcoin ETF market now holds more than one million BTC.