Ethereum is trading around $4,200 after a strong rally from the $2,400 range. It is approaching the crucial $4,400 resistance level.

The altcoin is now facing conflicting exchange trends, as its macro bullishness is being challenged by rising Binance inflows ahead of major resistance.

Long-Term Bulls vs. Short-Term Bears

In its latest analysis, CryptoQuant revealed that momentum indicators, including the MACD and buying volume, remain positive, but the price is nearing a historically significant supply zone.

On-chain data presents a mixed picture. The Exchange Supply Ratio (ESR) across all exchanges has been in steady decline since 2022. It is currently hovering near 0.16, which means that investors are withdrawing ETH from exchanges and reducing sell-side liquidity. Such a trend is a structurally bullish signal for the long term.

Binance-specific metrics, on the other hand, tell a different short-term story. The Binance ESR has been climbing since early 2025 and reached about 0.04, which indicates some holders are moving ETH onto the platform, possibly for selling, arbitrage, or participation in exchange programs.

Recent netflow data also shows significant positive inflows into Binance, which, given the proximity to major resistance, may signal readiness for selling. This divergence points to two possible scenarios.

A breakout above $4,400 could occur if Binance inflows subside or ESR stabilizes. This move could potentially push ETH toward $4,800 and a retest of its all-time high.

On the flipside, continued heavy inflows and a rejection at $4,400 could lead to a pullback toward the $3,950-$4,000 support zone before another breakout attempt.

Zooming out, the broader downtrend in the all-exchange ESR supports a bullish macro outlook, but short-term traders should monitor Binance ESR and netflows closely for signs of near-term selling pressure.

CryptoQuant added that long-term investors may focus on the structural trend, which remains favorable despite potential short-lived corrections.

Retail Hype and Institutional Positioning

Ethereum’s latest surge is driven by a mix of retail enthusiasm, institutional accumulation, and record supply growth.

As recently reported by CryptoPotato, social media sentiment strongly favors the bulls, with hashtags like #buying and #bullish trending at nearly double the rate of bearish tags. Santiment revealed that while optimism is high, excessive FOMO could briefly cool momentum.

Meanwhile, institutional interest has been equally impactful – between July 10 and early August, over 1.035 million ETH, worth roughly $4.17 billion, were acquired by large players at an average price of $3,546. These purchases were made through exchanges and institutional channels, have aligned with a 45% rally from $2,600.

To top that, Ethereum’s circulating supply also hit a record 121 million ETH on August 9, nearly three years after crossing 120 million.