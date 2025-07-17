TL;DR

TRON forms ascending triangle near $0.32, signaling rising trader interest and potential breakout.

Daily transactions exceed 9 million, reflecting stronger usage across TRON’s blockchain ecosystem.

Tron Inc. now trades on Nasdaq and holds 365M TRX, leading all public TRX holders.

TRON Nears Key Price Level With Growing Support

TRON (TRX) was trading at $0.31 at press time, up 3.20% in the past 24 hours and 6.5% over the past week. The price is now approaching the $0.32 mark, which traders have identified as an area of resistance. Market data shows a pattern of higher lows forming just below this level.

Charts tracking the TRX/USDT pair show an ascending triangle setup, often watched by traders looking for breakouts. CryptoQuant analyst CryptoOnchain points to this structure as a sign of steady demand from buyers. If price breaks above $0.32 with strong volume, it could suggest more upside in the coming weeks.

Activity on the TRON Network Rises

Daily transaction counts on the TRON network have passed 9 million. This type of usage has remained high, with the 100-day average for transactions approaching record levels, according to CryptoQuant.

Meanwhile, the data suggests that more users are active on the network. The growth comes as more people use TRON-based services, including stablecoin transfers and decentralized applications. This level of traffic has in the past supported stronger price moves.

Tron Inc. Becomes Largest Public TRX Holder

SRM Entertainment has changed its name to Tron Inc. and will now trade under the ticker $TRON on Nasdaq. The company has moved away from its earlier entertainment focus to concentrate on building a crypto treasury, with an emphasis on TRX.

Moreover, Tron Inc. currently holds over 365 million TRX, making it the largest public company with exposure to the token. A $100 million equity raise supported the shift, and Justin Sun has joined as a strategic advisor. The company’s stock rose 53% after the rebranding and is up over 2,200% in the last six months.

SRM Entertainment Rebrands as Tron Inc., Adopts ‘TRON’ Ticker! SRM Entertainment, Inc. $SRM has officially rebranded as Tron Inc., marking a full strategic pivot into crypto treasury management and starting today, it will begin trading under the new ticker $TRON on @Nasdaq.… pic.twitter.com/69KTtNz6SW — Crypto Miners (@CryptoMiners_Co) July 17, 2025

On June 29, users sent more than $6.94 million in USDT through TRON. During the same period, Ethereum saw $1.31 million in USDT transfers. The data points to increased use of TRON for lower-cost transactions.