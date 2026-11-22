US President Donald Trump has resumed a tradition, planning to attend another dinner for top holders of its meme coin, but demand looks substantially weaker than during the first couple of events.

According to some reports, participants have qualified for just $518 now, while thousands of eligible wallets never even registered, as TRUMP continues to lose value.

$55K to $518 (Not K)

Reports and Wu Blockchain noted that the POTUS will host the dinner for top TRUMP holders even as the number of participants has declined sharply. Crypto Trader Morten Christensen told Bloomberg that hedging his holdings reduced his effective cost of qualifying from roughly $1,200 for the first dinner and $500 for the second to an approximately $6 profit this time.

Coin Bureau highlighted an even more striking comparison, with one participant reportedly securing a place after buying only $518 worth of the meme coin. According to the Washington Post’s calculations from the first dinner in May 2025, investors had to hold at least $55,000 worth of the token to qualify back then.

The newest event has at least 5,000 wallets eligible to participate but never registered, even after organizers extended the deadline by four days. This significant decline in demand has mimicked the underlying asset’s performance to a large extent. TRUMP currently trades well below $1 after peaking at $74-$75 shortly following its January 2025 launch. This means that the asset has lost almost 99% of its value in less than two years.

Reuters reported that only 130 wallets made the final leaderboard this time, collectively holding $8.6 million worth of TRUMP. In other words, this is a 94% decrease compared to the number of holders competing for the first dinner.

Where’s the Magic

CryptoPotato reported that Trump’s first dinner in May 2025 was limited to the top 220 holders, with the leading 25 receiving an additional reception and VIP experiences. The announcement initially sent the token flying, even after it had crumbled at the time.

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The second gala announced for April 2026 produced a similar immediate reaction. TRUMP surged more than 50% from its then-ATL after organizers invited the top 297 holders to an event at Mar-a-Lago, with 29 qualifying for a VIP reception.

The landscape now is entirely different, and it takes place under greater political scrutiny. Eight Democratic senators led by Adam Schiff have raised conflict-of-interest concerns over token holders gaining access to the president, while others have pledged to investigate Trump-linked crypto ventures after taking complete control of Congress next year.