Just a few weeks after announcing new 30% tariffs against the European Union and Mexico, US President Donald Trump sat down with the former’s leader to discuss deal terms.

The meeting between Ursula von der Leyen and Trump in Turnberry, Scotland, appeared to be productive, as both parties said they reached a framework for a trade deal.

According to details shared by CNN, the EU has agreed to purchase $750 billion worth of energy from the US, as well as invest an additional $600 billion.

The initial 30% tariffs on almost all goods, aside from steel and aluminum, which will be set at 50%, were announced two weeks ago and were supposed to be enforced starting on August 1.

Although the EU will invest the aforementioned billions in different US-related initiatives, Trump said he could not lower the tariffs any further than a 15% across-the-board taxation.

Tariff news typically impacts the cryptocurrency market, although the effects have diminished in recent months. Back in April, the entire market tumbled as Trump announced tariffs against essentially all other countries.

Now, though, any new threats or announcements lead to less volatility. Still, a few digital assets began to chart gains after the news of the new deal was released.

BNB is among the top performers in the past few hours, which resulted in a price pump to a new all-time high of over $825 minutes ago. BNB has reclaimed its spot as the fifth-largest cryptocurrency from SOL.

BTC has also risen slightly and now trades above $119,000. ETH is up by over 3% on a daily scale and sits close to $3,850.