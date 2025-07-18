The Trump family’s flagship crypto business, World Liberty Financial (WLF), has ramped up its Ethereum (ETH) accumulation, spending $3 million in USDC on July 18 to acquire an additional 861 ETH.

According to Lookonchain, this latest buy brings WLF’s total ETH holdings to 70,143, worth an estimated $251 million, with over $23 million in unrealized profits.

WLF’s Strategic Accumulation

The on-chain tracker revealed that between November 29, 2024, and March 5, 2025, World Liberty spent about $214.9 million to buy 66,275 ETH at an average price of $3,243 each.

The decentralized finance (DeFi) project acquired an additional 1,531 ETH on July 16, spending approximately $3,266 on each coin. Shortly after, the firm returned to the market, purchasing another 1,531 ETH for an identical amount, bringing its holdings to more than 69,000 ETH.

Less than 24 hours later, WLF extended its shopping spree, spending $3 million on another 861 ETH and increasing its treasury to 70,143 ETH worth $251 million.

With Ethereum up 8.5% in the last 24 hours and trading around $3,629, World Liberty’s investment in the asset currently shows a tidy paper profit of approximately $26 million, having acquired its entire stash for about $3,249 per coin.

The world’s second-largest crypto asset by market cap is up 22.2% over the last seven days, while its monthly rally sits at 43%. It has also gained 126.2% in the past three months, even though it remains down about 26% from its all-time high of $4,878 set in November 2021. This green revival finally pushed ETH above WLF’s average cost base, triggering their latest buys.

Growing Institutional Demand

World Liberty is not the only one showing interest in ETH. The Nasdaq-listed SharpLink Gaming recently became the largest corporate holder of the token, overtaking the Ethereum Foundation itself with over 280,000 ETH. According to Lookonchain, the company added another 32,892 ETH in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to over 313,000 ETH, worth in excess of $1.1 billion at current prices.

Furthermore, the analytics platform identified two newly created wallets accumulating 206,415 ETH with a market value of $745 million from the Kraken and FalconX exchanges within the last 10 days, suggesting long-term holding strategies.

Spot Ethereum ETFs have also seen remarkable growth in the last few weeks, with BlackRock’s ETHA breaking records twice in two days, drawing in more than $546 million a day after it posted $489 million in inflows.