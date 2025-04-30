Bo Hines, executive director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, has said that the country is in a global “space race” to build a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.

Hines also confirmed that the government is moving swiftly to establish a Strategic Bitcoin stockpile.

Bitcoin Stockpile Plans

In a recent interview with Bitcoin Magazine, the White House crypto advisor stated that countries around the world are quietly working to collect Bitcoin as a long-term asset, emphasizing that America aims to take the lead.

According to him, the administration is collaborating with the Treasury Department to audit current Bitcoin holdings and design “budget-neutral” acquisition methods. He also clarified that no single policy approach is being pursued. Instead, multiple strategies are being explored to determine the most practical and efficient path forward.

Hines expressed confidence in the U.S. Treasury Department and the Chamber of Commerce to develop “extremely creative” ways to accumulate the flagship cryptocurrency. The initial objective is to begin the process quickly, prioritizing speed and scalability, with additional steps to be introduced in phases.

The crypto advisor has previously cited tariffs implemented by the president as a potential means for building federal Bitcoin reserves.

When asked about how much Bitcoin the U.S. wants to acquire, Hines referred to it as “a silly question,” implying that the government has plans to hold more of the digital asset.

Milestones and Bitcoin’s Value

Reflecting on the first days of his administration, the 29-year-old highlighted early actions taken under President Trump, including an executive order signed during his first week in office. The directive created an interagency working group, officially ended what is widely known as “Operation Chokepoint 2.0,” and led to major regulatory reversals.

This included the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dropping key lawsuits and banking regulators easing restrictions on crypto firms. The Trump administration also hosted the first-ever White House Crypto Summit.

Hines stated that the U.S. is positioning itself to become “the crypto capital of the world,” aligning with the president’s broader vision to make America the most attractive destination for innovation in digital assets.

The former Republican nominee was appointed in January 2025 to the newly formed crypto advisory group and serves alongside crypto czar David Sacks. Although he acknowledged the existence of other digital ecosystems, Hines emphasized that the main focus is on Bitcoin due to its uniqueness.

He also referred to the cryptocurrency as “digital gold,” describing it as a commodity, not a security. Trump’s advisor referenced its origins and the concept of “Immaculate Conception,” a term previously used by David Sacks to show its intrinsic value.