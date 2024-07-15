Former United States President Donald Trump will speak at the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, after surviving an assassination attempt on July 13 in Pennsylvania.

This confirmation comes from David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Magazine and one of the event’s organizers.

Trump is Reportedly “In Good Spirits”

In a July 14 post on X BTC Inc., CEO David Bailey stated that he has spoken with the President’s team and that Trump “is in good spirits and is excited to see you all in Nashville and deliver a speech that is heard around the world.”

I have just spoken with the President’s team. He is in good spirits and is excited to see you all in Nashville and deliver a speech that is heard around the world. — David Bailey🇵🇷 $0.65mm/btc is the floor (@DavidFBailey) July 14, 2024

One user on X commented on his post, stating, “I hope you have hired someone who knows how to run an event around presidential level security at top-tier threat assessment…prepare to be disrupted.” Bailey responded, “We have the best in the business plus massive secret service presence.”

The attempt on Trump’s life occurred during a political rally in Pennsylvania, where a 20-year-old attacker shot him in the right ear. The attack, which left Trump injured but not critically, raised questions about his participation in scheduled events.

The Bitcoin Conference will run from July 25 through July 27, with Trump expected to speak on the last day. His campaign team also confirmed that he will attend the Republican National Convention starting on Monday.

Elon Musk and Justin Sun Endorse Trump

Following the failed assassination attempt, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Tron Founder Justin Sun publicly endorsed Trump in the race for the White House. Musk posted on X, endorsing Trump and wishing him a speedy recovery, while Sun stated that the former President is a better choice for the crypto industry and can ensure fairer treatment.

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

Trump’s chances of winning the U.S. presidential election also improved following the incident. Data from Polymarket shows that the ‘Yes’ shares of the contract on whether Trump will win the election rose from $0.60 to $0.70, indicating a 71% chance of victory in November.

Earlier this year, Trump’s stance on crypto shifted from skepticism to support, recognizing the need for regulation in the space. This growing acceptance is evident in his campaign’s openness to crypto donations, as demonstrated by his team beginning to accept contributions in various cryptocurrencies through Coinbase in May.

Trump has also committed to preventing the creation of a central bank digital currency in the U.S., viewing it as a threat to freedom, and has pledged to protect Bitcoin from critics like Senator Elizabeth Warren and excessive regulatory measures.