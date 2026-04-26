Trump Will Sign the CLARITY Act ‘Immediately’ But There’s a Catch

The POTUS spoke at a crypto and fintech conference in his golf club in Palm Beach yesterday and mentioned the highly anticipated CLARITY Act.

Just hours before attending another event in the White House from which he had to be evacuated after multiple gunshots were heard, US President Donald Trump delivered a 45-minute keynote speech at his own meme coin gathering at Mar-a-Lago.

According to attendees cited by several journalists, he spoke about several major hot topics, including the war in Iran, Joe Biden, and the CLARITY Act.

To Sign ‘Immediately’ But…

Introduced by House Committees on Financial Services and Agriculture in June last year, the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 (or simply, the CLARITY Act) passed in the House months later, and moved to the Senate Banking Committee where it faced multiple delays as all parties involved continue to dispute over certain regulations, especially those related to stablecoins.

Some of the key features include splitting jurisdictions between the CFTC and the SEC, with the former regulating digital commodities and the latter overseeing investment contract assets (tokens sold via securities offerings). It also wants to enhance DeFi protection by regulating centralized intermediaries rather than software developers or decentralized protocols.

Arguably, the most divisive feature was the regulation of stablecoins and potential yields, with some industry experts calling it a ‘horrible’ bill, while Coinbase was blamed for undermining it.

Nevertheless, US President Donald Trump remains optimistic that it will be passed soon and, while speaking at the Mar-a-Lago event, reportedly said he would “sign it immediately” once it lands on his desk. He has been adamant in the past that this bill has to pass as soon as possible, and even lashed out at some of the parties that were allegedly blocking it.

The Catch

In case the catch isn’t obvious until now: even though the POTUS wants it passed and he pledged to sign it immediately, it still has a long way to go. It has been roughly nine months since the House did its job, and the reports coming within this timeframe have been promising, but to no avail so far.

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Deadlines have slipped, interested parties have spoken against each other, while industry experts have weighed in on the potential impact once (or if) it passes. With the midterms approaching and the Democrats’ expected victory, uncertainty is likely to increase if there’s no official resolution by then.