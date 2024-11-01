Donald Trump, former president of the United States and Republican nominee for the upcoming presidential elections, has renewed his vow to end his Democrat rival Kamala Harris’ war on crypto.

The pledge was made in a tweet celebrating the 16th anniversary of the Bitcoin white paper, which was written by Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous network creator.

Celebrating Bitcoin White Paper

On October 31, the crypto community celebrated the 16th year of the Bitcoin white paper publication. Nakamoto released the document titled Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System to a cryptography mailing list operated by a group of cypherpunks on October 31, 2008. These individuals discussed building a digital currency and payment system, and Nakamoto’s actions brought their ideas to life.

While the nine-page document was received with mixed reactions, it has served as the foundation of an industry worth trillions of dollars today. The Bitcoin white paper led to the invention of blockchain technology, sparking a financial revolution that championed the move for decentralization.

Over the last 16 years, the crypto industry has witnessed the creation of millions of cryptocurrencies and about 759 exchanges, with a total market capitalization of $2.42 trillion. While the market has expanded significantly, bitcoin remains dominant, retaining about 58.9% of the total market share at a value of $69,000 per BTC at press time.

In addition, Bitcoin has gained recognition from several countries, and traditional finance firms are increasingly adopting the digital currency as their treasury reserve asset. Many analysts believe the crypto asset is an ideal store of value for long-term investments.

Ending the War on Crypto

As Trump continues his race for the seat of the U.S. president, he has become more involved with the crypto industry. A few weeks ago, he unveiled his crypto project, the decentralized finance protocol World Liberty Financial (WLF). The project has conducted a public token sale and plans to launch a stablecoin soon.

Trump’s pro-crypto stance has led the presidential candidate to pledge to support the industry upon his election victory. He has repeatedly promised to fire anti-crypto politicians and ensure that the remaining BTC will be mined in the U.S.

“We will end Kamala’s war on crypto, & Bitcoin will be MADE IN THE USA! VOTE TRUMP!” he said on Thursday.