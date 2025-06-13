US President Donald Trump said he urged the Iranian authorities to sign the nuclear deal; otherwise, the situation might escalate.

BTC’s price has already experienced substantial volatility after the initial Israeli missile strikes against Iran, but has recovered some ground and now stands close to $105,000.

Trump said on his own social media platform that he “gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest words, to “just do it,” but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done.”

The POTUS blamed it on a certain “Iranian hardliner” who spoke “bravely,” but noted that all of the top military personnel are now dead. Consequently, Trump urged the nation’s leaders to sign the nuclear deal once again, or the situation could worsen.

“The United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come – And they know how to use it.”

He warned that the next planned attacks will be even more brutal and Iran should make a deal before “there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire.”

Israel’s strike earlier this morning led to immediate price volatility across all financial sectors. While oil went up, the ever-volatile crypto market plunged, with BTC dumping below $103,000 for the first time since last Friday.

However, the asset has recovered some ground and now stands close to $105,000. Investors should be aware that more volatility is likely to follow if the tension between the US, Iran, and Israel further escalates.