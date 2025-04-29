Bitcoin’s price actions continue in a rather dull manner as the asset has calmed around the $95,000 mark aside from a few fluctuations yesterday.

Most altcoins have performed similarly over the past day, with little to no reportable price moves. However, TRUMP has plunged hard amid reports that the team behind it has begun to sell.

BTC Consolidation Continues

The primary cryptocurrency notched some big gains over the previous trading week. It all started on Monday with a price surge from $84,000 to $87,000 and $88,000, which allowed the asset to break through the upper channel boundary at $86,000.

A day later, BTC flew past $90,000 for the first time since early March. The bulls continued to put pressure on the asset’s performance in the following days and the culmination arrived on Friday when bitcoin jumped to almost $96,000. That became its highest price tag in two months.

Although BTC was stopped there, it managed to remain at around $94,000-$95,000 during the weekend. Its price dropped to just under $93,000 yesterday, but the bulls defended that level, and the asset trades now at around $95,000.

Its market capitalization remains just below $1.890 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the altcoins is at 61%.

TRUMP Slump(s)

The Official Trump token went on a wild ride last week after it became known that the top 220 holders will attend a special dinner with the US president. However, reports have now emerged that the team behind it has moved big portions to exchanges, perhaps with the intention of selling, and TRUMP has dropped by over 7% in the past day.

Other big-cap alts in the red today include PI, XMR, SUI, SOL, HBAR, XLM, ADA, DOGE, and XRP.

In contrast, BCH has jumped the most, adding more than 5.5% of value. It now trades at $375. BNB, ETH, and LINK are also with minor gains over the past day.

The total crypto market cap has remained essentially stagnant at just under $3.1 trillion on CG.