Bitcoin’s price slid to a multi-day low of $96,000 earlier this morning but managed to recover most losses and now sits well above $98,000.

Ethereum continues its gradual ascent, with its price trading above $2,800, while TRUMP and LTC are up by 5-6%.

BTC Above $98K

Bitcoin’s price went through a highly volatile weekend ride after US President Trump imposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. Its price slumped from $102,000 to $97,000 on Sunday but dumped hard to under $92,000 on Monday morning to chart a two-week low.

However, the bulls managed to intercept the move at this point and propelled a massive rally that resulted in BTC adding over ten grand in 12 hours or so to just over $102,000. Although the volatility calmed in the following days, BTC still dropped to $96,000 on a couple of occasions and was stopped at $100,000 on Tuesday.

The second decline to $96,000 came earlier this morning, but it didn’t last long. Just the opposite, BTC started to recover some ground and is now closer to $99,000.

Its market capitalization has climbed to just over $1.950 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts has calmed at 58%.

TRUMP, LTC on the Rise

Ethereum was hit hard during the market-wide crash on Monday but has managed to recover most of the losses. The past 24 hours have brought another 3.5% increase, which has pushed the second-largest crypto to over $2,800. Cardano, Binance Coin, Tron, Chainlink, and Toncoin are also in the green from the larger-cap alts.

In contrast, XRP has dropped by over 2% and sits well below $2.5. SUI, HBAR, SOL, and DOGE are also slightly in the red.

LTC and TRUMP have taken the main stage, with 5-6% increases. As a result, the former now trades close to $110, while the latter has neared $20.

The total crypto market cap has added around $50 billion and sits above $3.360 trillion on CG.