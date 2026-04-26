TRUMP Token Crashes 20% After Mar-a-Lago Event and Trump Team Sell-Offs

The price drop was instant after the conclusion of the event, making it another 'sell-the-news' move for the token.

After a month of building hype around what was described by the POTUS himself as the “most exclusive” crypto and business conference in the world, in which many big names delivered speeches, the meme coin related to the First Family plunged hard yet again, wiping out over $160 million from its market cap in hours.

Aside from the event hype, there’s another reason why the asset keeps digging new lows.

The Mar-A-Lago Crypto Event

The POTUS and his team launched the TRUMP (and later MELANIA) meme coin days before his inauguration in January 2025. The asset quickly skyrocketed to be one of the largest crypto assets, charting an all-time high of over $73 on CoinGecko within hours.

However, it has been predominantly downhill since then, and Trump’s attempts to revive it have seen short-term gains. Earlier this weekend, he hosted the second large event for the biggest meme coin token holders at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. The 297 top buyers who had registered for the contest attended the gathering, while the largest 29 holders went for a “special VIP reception and champagne toast” with the president.

Trump was the keynote speaker, indicating that he felt an “obligation” to support the crypto industry:

“As a president, I have to be able to make sure that all of our industries do well. Crypto is a big industry; it’s actually become somewhat mainstream,” he added.

Many of his family’s crypto ventures, including the meme coins, have faced intense scrutiny from Democrats and certain regulators. A Reuters report claimed that the First Family has profited more than $1 billion from crypto asset sales, including $336 million from meme coin sell-offs made only in the first half of 2025.

It’s worth noting that this event took place hours before the President returned to Washington and was evacuated from another dinner after multiple gunshots were fired.

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TRUMP Plummets

As mentioned above, the TRUMP token has been nosediving for over a year, while the two events managed to boost its price briefly as holders rushed to buy to attend the gatherings or just to take advantage of the expected hype. However, once the event concluded, a familiar scenario occurred: the asset tanked almost instantly.

TRUMP peaked at just over $3.1 yesterday before it plunged by 20% to $2.5. Although it has rebounded slightly to $2.65 as of press time, it remains more than 96% away from its all-time high marked just over a year ago. Moreover, there are several reports that the Trump team has continued to dump tokens as the asset recovered some ground in the past few weeks, which is another reason behind today’s crash.

$TRUMP token has crashed -21.5% and wiped out nearly $161 million from its market cap in the past 24 hours. This came after investors sold before Trump’s Crypto Conference, a classic “sell the rumour” event. But that’s not the only reason. Over the last 3 weeks, the Trump team… pic.twitter.com/22UfiGjreL — Ash Crypto (@AshCrypto) April 25, 2026