Trump-Themed Meme Coins Surge Following the President’s Promise to Americans: Details

The entire cryptocurrency sector has entered green territory today (November 10), with its total market capitalization rising by 4% to just south of $3.7 trillion.

Interestingly, some of the best-performing digital assets over the past several hours are meme coins related to the US president, Donald Trump.

Flying High

Trump’s presidency has been marked by several key policies, and the implementation of severe tariffs on multiple countries worldwide is one of those. As expected, this has sparked controversy, with numerous critics of the approach.

Several hours ago, the POTUS called the people who are against the fees “fools,” arguing that the move is highly beneficial for the United States. He also made headlines with his promise to distribute a dividend of at least $2,000 per person (excluding high-income individuals).

His announcement was followed by an uptick for Bitcoin (BTC), whose price exceeded $106,000, while Ethereum (ETH) soared above $3,600. Meme coins linked to America’s political leader performed even better.

Official Trump (TRUMP) – the biggest of that type – experienced a 14% price pump on a daily scale, reaching almost $8.60 (the highest mark since late October). Its market capitalization has soared to $1.7 billion, thus flipping Pump.fun (PUMP) and becoming the fifth-largest meme coin.

However, TRUMP (which saw the light of day just days before the inauguration on January 20) remains far away from its glory days. Earlier this year, its market cap skyrocketed to $14.5 billion, thus briefly overtaking Shiba Inu (SHIB) and ranking as the second-biggest meme coin.

Other Trump-themed memes registering solid gains today are Super Trump (STRUMP), Pepe Trump (PTRUMP), and SUI TRUMP (SUITRUMP). MELANIA, the meme coin related to Donald Trump’s wife, is also in green territory, spiking by 11%.

WLFI Rises, too

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) – a digital asset linked to the Trump family – has also caught the green wave and is, in fact, the best-performing top 100 cryptocurrency today. Its price has jumped by 33% to $0.16, while the market capitalization neared $4.5 billion.

According to some analysts, the asset is now poised for an additional rally. X user FOUR | Crypto Spacesm, for instance, opined that WLFI has broken the $0.15 resistance zone and is headed for a pump above $0.20.