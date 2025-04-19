Bitcoin’s rather boring price actions continued in the past 24 hours, but the asset has notched some minor gains and stands above $85,000.

Solana has jumped the most from the larger-cap alts and now trades close to $140, while ETH continues to struggle with reclaiming $1,600.

BTC Above $85K

It was a relatively quiet week for the primary cryptocurrency, especially when compared to the previous one. Back then, the asset plunged by $12,000 to under $75,000 for the first time in five months, only to regain a big portion of that by Thursday and Friday.

The weekend was sluggish, but the bitcoin bulls had minor control. They drove the asset from under $83,000 to $85,000 by Sunday evening. Moreover, BTC jumped to $86,000 on Monday but was stopped there and dropped to $83,000.

Another leg up followed on Wednesday when BTC peaked at a multi-week high of $86,500. However, it faced another rejection there and lost over three grand. More volatility ensued after Jerome Powell’s latest public appearance, in which he warned against the potential impact of Trump’s trade war on the US economy. BTC fell by a few grand but recovered the losses in the following days and now sits above $85,000.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

Its market cap has slipped to $1.690 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts stands tall at 61%.

TRUMP Rises

Most larger-cap alts have produced minor gains over the past day. Under or around 1% increases are evident from ETH, XRP, DOGE, BNB, and ADA. SOL has risen the most from this cohort of assets by 3.7% and now trades at $140.

The biggest gains on a daily scale come from Official Trump. The meme coin launched by the US President and his team is up by almost 12% and now trades above $8.5. TAO, IMX, FLR, and HYPE follow suit, with price increases of up to 8%.

The total crypto market cap has remained at essentially the same place as yesterday, at $2.780 trillion.