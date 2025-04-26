Bitcoin’s price ascent as of late continued on Friday as the asset tapped a two-month peak of almost $96,000 before retracing slightly.

Several meme coins have produced impressive gains over the past 24 hours, led by BONK and TRUMP, both of which have soared by over 20%.

BTC Calms at $95K

The primary cryptocurrency began the trading week on the right foot, with its price surging from $84,000 to over $87,000. Thus, it broke above the upper boundary of its recent consolidation range.

The gains continued in the following days, including a surge past $90,000 on Tuesday, and BTC hasn’t looked back since. It jumped to $93,000 on Wednesday, where it faced minor resistance and was pushed down to $92,000. However, that was short-lived, and the asset started pushing north once again on Thursday and Friday.

The culmination came yesterday when BTC came inches away from tapping $96,000. Although it couldn’t penetrate that level, it still marked a two-month high.

For now, its price stands just below $95,000 after a small correction on a daily scale. Its market cap has calmed at $1.880 trillion on CG, and its dominance over the alts has declined slightly to 61.2%.

TRUMP on the Rise Again

After the news went out that the top 220 TRUMP holders would have the chance to attend a special dinner with the US President, the meme coin’s price went parabolic. As more information is revealed by the team, investors rush into buying the token, and its price is up by another 20% on a daily scale. Its value has roughly doubled in the past week, currently trading close to $15.

The top performer today is Bitcoin SV, though, which has returned to the biggest 100 alts by market cap after a 31% surge. WLD follows with 24%, and BONK completes the top 3 with a 22% increase.

Most larger-cap alts are trading more quietly, aside from SHIB and PEPE, which have posted impressive gains. DOGE and XLM are also in the green.