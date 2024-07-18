Former U.S. President Donald Trump plans to release a fourth NFT collection after the success of his previous three, which quickly sold out in a day.

In a Tuesday’s Bloomberg Businessweek interview, Trump said people are asking for a fourth one, citing their “unbelievable spirit.”

Trump Warns China Could Dominate Crypto Market

In May, at a gala for his mugshot NFT holders at Mar-a-Lago, Trump dropped hints at a fourth collection but did not commit. He said he believed in supply and demand, considering the other collections were successful. However, he noted that market conditions could change.

Trump launched his first NFTs in December 2022 after releasing the “Trump digital trading cards.” These sold out quickly and raised about 648 Ethereum (ETH), worth about $785,000 then.

In the interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, Trump also discussed his evolving views on crypto. He mentioned that he has managed to connect with many influential people from the crypto industry at his fundraisers, referring to them as “top-flight people.”

While initially skeptical about crypto, Trump has embraced the industry, staging his concerns about international competition, particularly from China. He warned that China would dominate the space if the U.S. didn’t take the lead.

Meanwhile, he noted a shift in attitude among traditional banking executives toward crypto. The former U.S. president pointed out that Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan, was once very negative about crypto but has recently softened his stance.

This comes just months after Dimon faced criticism from the crypto community for harsh comments against crypto at a Senate Banking Committee hearing in December 2023, where he stated, “If I was the government, I’d close it down.”

Major Crypto Players Rally Behind Trump

The crypto industry’s top players, such as Kraken co-founder Jesse Powell and Gemini co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, have supported Trump’s campaign. They have donated hefty sums to Trump’s reelection campaign and related super PACs, including the new Trump-focused America PAC and pro-crypto Fairshake.

In May, Trump’s campaign started accepting crypto donations. A Wall Street Journal report citing new data from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) revealed that about $3 million of the roughly $331 million raised by Trump’s campaign last quarter was in crypto.

Yesterday, Trump also announced pro-Bitcoin senator J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) as his running mate. Vance has been actively involved in pro-crypto legislation, pushing for their wide use.