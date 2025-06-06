TL;DR

Trump and Musk’s spat appears to have triggered a broad crypto market correction but fueled a sharp rally in one meme coin.

Investors, however, should be wary, as tokens of this type are highly volatile and offer no real utility.

The Winner Following the Conflict

US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who were quite close during the former’s presidential campaign and even after his return to the White House, clashed in recent days. The feud escalated into a public exchange of sharp insults and accusations, and it seems to have erupted over disagreements concerning Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.“

The legislative proposal introduced by the president aims to implement significant changes across various sectors, including tax policy, healthcare, and national security. Musk, though, described it as a “disgusting abomination“ and claimed it would harm America’s financial stability.

The conflict between the two men had a negative impact on the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin (BTC) briefly plunging below $101,000 while Ethereum (ETH) lost the support level of $2,500.

As it usually happens, though, some crypto enthusiasts took advantage of the chaos and launched a meme coin called KILL BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL (KBBB) on the Solana-based platform pump.fun. The asset’s logo resembles a satirical image of Elon Musk dressed in a yellow tracksuit and holding a sword in his right hand.

KBBB’s price defied the ongoing market trend, experiencing a staggering 370% rally over a 24-hour period, while its market capitalization surged above $45 million.

On the contrary, meme coins related to the American president, including Official Trump (TRUMP), Super Trump (STRUMP), MAGA (TRUMP), and others, have headed south following the confrontation.

Beware of Such Tokens

While KBBB’s price surge is undoubtedly impressive, investors looking to engage with it (or with similar meme coins) should keep several key points in mind.

These tokens typically have no real utility or use cases and are driven purely by hype. They’re notorious for their enhanced volatility, and it wouldn’t be surprising if KBBB’s valuation drops sharply following the next twist in the Trump-Musk saga or when speculators lose interest when a new one emerges.

There’s a golden rule of investing: always conduct thorough research before diving in, and invest only what you’re prepared to lose.