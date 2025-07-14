Crypto markets are bracing for a potential volatility spike as over $1.57 billion worth of tokens are scheduled to unlock between July 14 and July 21, per data from Tokenomist.

Official Trump (TRUMP) and Solana (SOL) lead the wave, with major cliff and linear unlocks that could reshape price dynamics and investor sentiment across the board.

One-Time Releases

According to the Tokenomist website, the TRUMP team will release 90 million coins worth approximately $865.8 million, representing over 45% of the circulating supply. While these events are often pre-programmed, their market impact depends on investor behavior, specifically whether holders choose to sell, hold, or stake their tokens.

At the time of this writing, TRUMP was up 13.9% in the last seven days and 9.4% over two weeks, to trade at $9.82 with a circulating market cap nearing $2 billion. The token has rebounded from a recent low of $8.47 and sits just below its weekly high of $10.33, reflecting strong demand ahead of the unlock.

Other large cliff unlocks include $145.8 million worth of Connex (CONX) and 20 million Fasttoken (FTN), valued at just under $90 million. Elsewhere, LayerZero will sell about 25 million of its native cryptocurrency, ZRO, for $56 million, while Arbitrum is scheduled to unlock $38.8 million worth of ARB at once.

TRUMP’s sister meme coin, Melania, is also expected to offload more than 26 million units for a relatively modest $5.31 million payday.

Daily Unlocks

Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) will experience a more gradual linear unlock. Roughly 465,770 SOL, making up less than 0.1% of its total supply, and worth about $75.88 million, will be released throughout the week.

The asset is entering this phase on firm footing, boasting a 10.9% gain over the past week to trade near $167.53. This double-figure uptick extends across longer periods, with the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap gaining 11% over a fortnight and 14.5% in the last month to reflect broader positive sentiment that could cushion the impact of the daily unlocks.

There will be another 98 projects putting their tokens into the market daily for the next seven days. Ones to watch include Worldcoin’s $37.23 million worth of WLD and Bittensor’s release of 50,400 of its TAO cryptocurrency with a price tag of about $20 million.

The OG meme crypto, Dogecoin (DOGE), is also set to unlock another 0.06% of its circulating supply, consisting of 94.49 million units valued at just over $19 million.