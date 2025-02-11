Celebrity-endorsed meme coins have seen their values plunge by an average of 78% since hitting their all-time highs (ATH).

According to Messari, several coins, including Mother Iggy (MOTHER), Daddy Tate (DADDY), Official Trump (TRUMP), Melania Meme (MELANIA), and the recently launched Stool Prisondente (JAILSTOOL), have all gone down after peaking.

MOTHER, DADDY, Lead the Decline

MOTHER, fronted by pop star Iggy Azalea, reached an all-time high of $0.2306 soon after its launch in June 2024. However, it soon started a steady decline, dropping to a low of $0.0298 in July before its fortunes changed two months later when it rose to $0.1312. Per Messari, it now trades at $0.0089, down 96% from its ATH.

In the last 24 hours, some market activity, translating to about $4.2 million in trading volume, pushed MOTHER’s price to $0.009067, about 11% higher than yesterday.

Another meme coin hard hit by market vagaries is DADDY, linked to controversial British-American social media personality Andrew Tate. It has fallen 88%, dropping from an all-time high of $0.2886 in June 2024 to $0.0342 today. At one point, early buyers were reported to be sitting on at least $45 million in unrealized profits as the token’s value soared.

However, while it has enjoyed brief surges since its peak, DADDY has struggled to regain momentum, with its best post-ATH performance being a brief run past $0.16 last October. Data from CoinGecko shows that the token is down 37.5% in the past month and more than 41% in the last two weeks. Its 18.6% decline across seven days means the coin is massively underperforming the broader crypto market, which is up by 1.4%.

TRUMP, MELANIA Drop Sharply

The story is the same as the Trump family-affiliated meme coins TRUMP and MELANIA. The two were launched only days before Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th U.S. President. TRUMP quickly flew to $73 and momentarily surpassed several meme coin stalwarts, including Pepe (PEPE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). However, when MELANIA was launched soon after, the first coin lost more than half its value.

Both are now worth much less than they did three weeks ago, with TRUMP down 77.5% from its peak and MELANIA tumbling 88.7% from its $13.05 ATH. The former has lost 44.7% in the previous 14 days, while the latter has seen 42.1% of its value shaved off in the same period.

Dave Portnoy’s Prisondente, a play on the Barstool Sports founder’s social media handle, suffered the steepest short-term drop. It plummeted 83.3% from its ATH of $0.2179 on February 9 and hit an all-time low of $0.025 a day later. Despite Portnoy heavily promoting JAILSTOOL on X, the token is down nearly 60% from yesterday.

These sharp losses highlight the volatility of celebrity-endorsed cryptocurrencies. While they may gain traction due to their pop culture appeal, their rapid declines show the risk of investing in hype-driven tokens.