Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social, has announced plans to introduce a native utility token and digital wallet.

The move is aimed at supporting its monetization strategy across its growing media and financial ecosystem.

Truth Token and Investment Platform

The announcement was made in a shareholder letter ahead of the organization’s 2025 annual meeting. In the document, TMTG reaffirmed its original mission to provide an uncensored alternative to mainstream social media. As part of this vision, the firm has already launched Truth+, a streaming service designed to host family-safe content.

To support monetization, the company, affiliated with U.S. President Donald Trump, revealed it is exploring the rollout of a utility token integrated with a Truth digital wallet.

“As part of our rewards program, we’re exploring the introduction of a utility token with a Truth digital wallet that can initially be used to pay for Truth+ subscription costs, and later be applied to other products and services in the Truth ecosphere,” it wrote.

The wallet and token will be integrated into Truth Social and Truth+, offering a built-in payment option for users. TMTG also intends to enhance the former with premium features linked to the latter’s membership, such as verification badges, scheduled posts, editing tools, expanded character limits, and longer video uploads.

At the same time, Trump Media is expanding into financial services with the creation of Truth.Fi, a division focused on offering America First-branded investment products.

The corporation also plans to launch separately managed accounts (SMAs) and ETFs tailored for its customers in collaboration with Index Technologies Group, Yorkville America Equities, and Crypto.com.

Growth and Funding Initiatives

To fund its blockchain ambitions, TMTG announced it will allocate up to $250 million from its $777 million cash reserves. This includes direct investments in Bitcoin and other crypto assets, as well as support for the development of its utility token and wallet infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Trump Media continues to pursue mergers and acquisitions to diversify its business interests, while addressing concerns over alleged naked short selling of its DJT stock. The firm has also initiated legal action against media outlets, claiming defamation that negatively impacted its brand and market valuation.

The company has also confirmed plans to reincorporate in Florida, citing the state’s pro-business, pro-freedom environment as more conducive to its long-term innovation and financial goals.