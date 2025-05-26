Trump Media Group is reportedly planning to raise a whopping $3 billion to buy crypto.

According to Financial Times, the raise will include $2 billion in fresh equity and $1 billion through convertible bonds.

The report cited six people familiar with the matter but there is no further information.

However, the firm may formally announce the raise during the upcoming Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas.

The move comes as more US-based companies are venturing into the field of digital assets.

Most notably, of course, Strategy just bought another $427 million worth of BTC. With that, the firm now holds a whopping 580,000 BTC and sits on paper profits upwards of $23 billion.