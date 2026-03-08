Trump-Linked American Bitcoin Adds 11,298 ASICs, Boosts Hashrate

The new hardware is expected to add about 3.05 exahash per second (EH/s) of mining power when deployed at the company’s site in Drumheller.

American Bitcoin (ABTC) is expanding its Bitcoin mining operations by purchasing 11,298 new ASIC equipment.

The acquisition is expected to increase the company’s total capacity by 12%, supporting its strategy of accumulating BTC through mining operations.

The 12% Capacity Expansion

ABTC said in a March 3 press release that the new miners will add 3.05 exahash per second (EH/s) to its owned capacity, with the machines scheduled for deployment in March 2026 at the Drumheller site in Alberta, Canada.

Each unit is expected to operate at an efficiency rate of approximately 13.5 joules per terahash (J/TH), compared with the company’s current fleet average of 16 J/TH.

“As Bitcoin matures, the priority is clear: grow American-owned, professionally operated hashrate,” said co-founder Eric Trump. “That’s how we protect the network, drive innovation, and lead the future of Bitcoin in America.”

Following this purchase, American Bitcoin’s owned fleet will increase by 12% to 89,242 miners, representing about 28.1 EH/s of total owned capacity. The managed fleet contains all miners held by the company, including units that may not currently be operational.

Once the new equipment is online, the working fleet will comprise 58,999 miners delivering around 25.0 EH/s with an average efficiency of approximately 14.1 J/TH. For comparison, the largest publicly listed BTC miners currently operate at roughly 50 EH/s.

Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy

Matt Prusak, president of ABTC, said the company makes every decision to maximize its accumulation of the OG cryptocurrency. The miner firm previously reported that it ended 2025 with 5,041 BTC on its balance sheet, which has since grown to more than 6,000 BTC.

He also explained that the firm’s fleet strategy focuses on deploying high-efficiency hardware, optimizing energy costs, and maintaining the flexibility to scale operations in response to network and market conditions.

Following the recent deployment of high-efficiency machines, the company aims to produce BTC at a structurally advantaged cost basis and grow its total holdings per share through disciplined mining operations and capital allocation.

Meanwhile, the expansion comes when several public miners are redirecting capital and infrastructure toward AI workloads. Companies such as Core Scientific, Riot Platforms, Cipher Mining, and Bitdeer have repurposed parts of their data center capacity to support the technology.

American Bitcoin itself reported a net loss of $59.45 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a $3.48 million profit a year earlier.

For the three months ending December 31, the company’s revenue was $78.3 million, up from $64.2 million during the same period last year, but slightly lower than the $79.6 million analysts had anticipated.