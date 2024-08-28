Donald Trump has announced a new batch of NFT trading cards, continuing his bid to win crypto votes in the upcoming November elections.

The Republican U.S. presidential nominee took to his Truth Social account to unveil the non-fungible token while posting a promotional video of himself saying people call him the “crypto president.”

NFT Trading Cards Series 4

The digital cards, titled “Series 4: America First Collection,” feature 50 stylized images of the former president with various captions, such as “Greatest of All Time” and “America Strong.”

The billionaire politician’s supporters can reportedly buy these NFTs for $99 each. Those who pick up 15 or more cards, totaling $1,485, will receive a physical version that includes a fragment of the suit he wore during his presidential debate with Joe Biden in June.

According to the 78-year-old’s post, up to 25 individuals who spend $24,750 exclusively in cryptocurrency will be granted tickets to a gala in Florida next month and an opportunity to enjoy cocktails with the former president.

A Change of Heart

In 2021, Trump dismissed Bitcoin as a “scam.” However, his perspective has since shifted notably, and by June 2024, he proclaimed at a campaign rally in Racine, Wisconsin, that the future of cryptocurrency will be “made in America.”

Despite his initial assertions on the asset class, the serial investor also jumped into the NFT wave in December 2022, selling out his first batch of 44,000 tokens within two days of their launch, per OpenSea data.

Furthermore, during a speech at the Nashville Bitcoin (BTC) 2024 conference, attended by around 20,000 people, the Republican flag bearer reinforced his pro-crypto stance. He vowed to maintain America’s Bitcoin holdings and establish them as a national strategic reserve.

Moreover, David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Magazine and conference organizer, revealed that over $25 million had been donated to Trump’s campaign by the crypto community by the end of July.

The launch of the new NFT cards follows Trump’s promotion of an “official” cryptocurrency project on Truth Social. The project is linked to a Telegram group run by his sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., called “The Defiant Ones” and affiliated with decentralized finance (DeFi).

Latest news reports show that the group has been renamed “World Liberty Financial,” and it has attracted nearly 50,000 subscribers. However, little is known about the project’s future, as details remain scarce.