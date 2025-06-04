Donald Trump Jr. has refuted any involvement by the Trump family in the recently announced ‘Trump Wallet.’

However, he revealed that an official crypto wallet is being developed through World Liberty Financial.

Trump Sons Refutes ‘Trump Wallet’ News

On June 3, NFT marketplace Magic Eden announced a partnership with the team behind President Donald Trump’s meme coin to launch an official Trump-branded crypto wallet.

The platform’s promotion includes a screenshot of trumpwallet.com, with the tagline: “The First and Only Crypto Wallet for True Trump Fans.” The product also claims to offer users a chance to join a waitlist and participate in a $1 million TRUMP giveaway.

Magic Eden co-founder Jack Lu also posted about the collaboration on his X profile, stating that it reflects his firm’s commitment to bringing a broader audience into crypto. The official X account for the Trump meme coin had also confirmed the initiative.

Following the news, Trump’s sons took to social media claiming they were unaware of its existence. Don Jr. took to social media, stating:

“The Trump Organization has zero involvement with this wallet product. Eric Trump and I know nothing about it.”

Eric issued a separate statement supporting his brother, denying any connection between the product and the First Family. However, his older brother clarified that the Trump Organization is working on a separate wallet project in partnership with World Liberty Financial, which is expected to launch soon.

Will the Trump Family Take Legal Action?

A New York Times report also highlighted that Eric has since escalated the dispute. The president’s son has allegedly said that his family would pursue legal action against the creators of the Official Trump Wallet.

“There is no deal for this product,” he emphasized. “There is no agreement for this product. It has not been approved.”

In a follow-up post on X, responding to Magic Eden’s announcement, he also warned against using the Trump name on any products that have not received a go-ahead.

Over the last four months, the first family and its partners have launched several crypto initiatives. These include World Liberty Financial, the TRUMP and MELANIA meme coins, the USD1 stablecoin, and plans to release a utility token through Trump Media.

Nonetheless, the crypto community has raised concerns about their growing involvement in the crypto industry. Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci previously said these efforts could create “pathways for some level of corruption.”

The projects are also facing scrutiny in the U.S. Senate. Lawmakers recently opened an inquiry into them, citing concerns about potentially illegal fundraising, foreign influence, and the abuse of political power.